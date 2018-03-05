A Scottish Labour MP has said the Prime Minister and Jeremy Corbyn want to "have their cake and eat it" on Brexit.

Ian Murray has founded the new Scottish Labour for the Single Market group with the former leader of the party in Scotland, Kezia Dugdale and MEP Catherine Stihler.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: "It's very difficult as the EU keeps saying to have your cake and eat it and that's what the Prime Minster and the Leader of the Opposition seem to want to do."

Loading article content