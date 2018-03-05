Theresa May aimed a sideswipe at the BBC for always asking her about Brexit.
Taking questions from the press after a speech on housing, the Prime Minister appeared irritated to be asked about the process of leaving the European Union.
She told the broadcaster’s chief political correspondent Vicki Young: “Being the BBC, of course you are always going to get Brexit into the question.”
The journalist had asked about concerns raised by the Confederation of British Industry about the financial services sector’s access to European markets.
Mrs May said she had set out her approach in last week’s Mansion House speech.
The Prime Minister said: “I was very clear that one of the elements that we will be looking at as part of our future economic partnership with the European Union is a partnership on financial services.
“Indeed we want to cover other service areas, these are important areas for the UK.
“The role that the CIty of London plays is not just important for us, it’s important for the whole of the European Union.”
