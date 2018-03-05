A Holyrood committee has said it is “deeply concerned” about the environmental impact of the salmon farming industry in a damning new report.

MSPs on the Environment Committee concluded the status quo “is not an option” after holding an inquiry on the subject.

The committee said the expansion of the industry in Scotland was taking place without a full understanding of the environmental impacts and with inadequate regulation, and called for an urgent independent assessment of its sustainability in the future.

