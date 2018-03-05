THE cabinet secretary Keith Brown is to stand for the SNP’s deputy leadership, saying he wants to get the party “ready for any future referendums”.

The Economy Secretary, who previously stood for the depute’s position in 2014, is the third and more senior entrant to the race.

Glasgow Cathcart MSP James Dornan and unelected activist Julie Hepburn are the only other declared candidates in the contest to replace Angus Robertson.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and MPs Joanne Cherry, Tommy Sheppard and Pete Wishart have all ruled themselves out.

Mr Brown, the MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane since 2007, said he had been asked to stand by party members, councillors, MPs and MSPs.

He said: “I've taken the advice of senior colleagues past and present, people I like and respect, and I'm pleased to be putting my name forward.

“There's a serious job for the Depute Leader in supporting Nicola and getting the party in shape to face the future.

“The SNP is also the biggest party in Scotland by a long way and we need to get all of our members ready to fight and win elections and to be ready for any future referendums - getting the party ready and giving the members the tools they need will be my focus.

“The massive increase in Party membership since Indyref1 means we have to change our structures to engage and involve every member.

“The Depute Leader will have to drive the internal reforms already underway to get us ready to take the SNP’s positive and progressive vision forward.

“The SNP has come a long way but we have a long way still to go and we've got to get geared up for the journey.”

Mr Brown, 56, ran for depute in 2014 after Nicola Sturgeon stepped up to replace Alex Salmond as SNP leader and First Minister.

He came second to Dundee MP Stewart Hosie.

Mr Hosie lasted less than two years in the post after it emerged he had been having an affair, ending his marriage to Health Secretary Shona Robison.

Mr Robertson was then elected depute, but he stood down recently after losing his Moray seat to the Tories in last year’s snap general election.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "As a result of Keith Brown’s efforts, the Scottish economy is experiencing its lowest period of growth for 60 years.

"With that record of success I’m sure the SNP will be climbing over themselves to vote for him.”