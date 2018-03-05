The head of Italy’s anti-migrant, eurosceptic League party says the shared European euro currency is “wrong” and is ultimately destined to end.
In Italy’s national election on Sunday, Matteo Salvini’s right-wing League party did better than expected, getting nearly 18% of the vote, to take the reins of the centre-right bloc, which captured about 37% of the total vote.
That is not enough to govern Italy alone, however, and Mr Salvini says he will now begin talks with possible partners to secure a parliamentary majority.
In his first comments on Monday, Mr Salvini repeated his stance that the euro was bad for Italy. He said: “It’s a wrong currency and a wrong choice.”
Mr Salvini has acknowledged previously, however, that the Italian constitution bars holding a referendum on leaving the shared currency.
