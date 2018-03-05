SCOTLAND’S Brexit minister is to face his first grilling as the SNP’s high-stakes legislation to stop a Westminster “power grab” accelerates through Holyrood.

Mike Russell will appear before MSPs tasked with examining the Scottish Government’s continuity bill, which was published last week.

The controversial Brexit legislation – which will transfer devolved areas of EU law into Scots law – is intended to turn up the heat on Downing Street.

Scottish ministers hope the move will force the UK Government to rewrite its own EU (Withdrawal) Bill to ensure all devolved laws are repatriated to Holyrood at Brexit.

The UK currently wants around 25 of the 111 devolved powers held by Brussels to go to Westminster – despite the devolution settlement stating they should be devolved by default. It insists this is necessary to create UK-wide common frameworks to protect areas such as trade.

Nicola Sturgeon previously said efforts by the UK Government to reach a compromise had not yet addressed “the issue of principle at stake”.

She added: “We accept there will be areas where common frameworks across the UK make sense – that would probably be the case if, when Scotland becomes independent – but the question is who decides.”

Mr Russell will be questioned by MSPs on the delegated powers and law reform committee on Tuesday, before appearing at the finance and constitution committee the following day. Officials and academics are also due to give evidence.

The Scottish Government’s continuity bill will then go before parliament for the first time on Wednesday.

A final vote on the contentious legislation is expected on March 21 – the day before the UK Government’s deadline to amend the EU (Withdrawal) Bill in the House of Lords.