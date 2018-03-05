Emma Watson has shown off her new Time’s Up tattoo – complete with grammatical error.
The Beauty And The Beast star, 27, was pictured at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party in a black sleeveless dress.
But the large Time’s Up tattoo on her right arm was missing an apostrophe.
@JosieThomas4 wrote on Twitter: “EmmaWatson I love you but I pray that tattoo isn’t real.”
But @fairyth0ughts wrote: “Imagine Emma Watson getting a tattoo to celebrate a brilliant movement and the only thing people can talk about is the fact an apostrophe was missed on the tat.”
It is not known whether the tattoo is a temporary or permanent inking.
Stars arrived on the red carpet at the Academy Awards wearing pins for the Time’s Up movement, which was triggered by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s downfall.
Last month, it emerged that Harry Potter actress Watson made a £1 million donation to a new fund that will help set up a framework and provide support for those affected by sexual harassment.
