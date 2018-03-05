DIVERSITY, intersectionality and equal opportunity inclusion riders. In any normal Oscar year such words are about as likely to make an appearance as Harvey Weinstein was at Sunday night’s ceremony.

This has been no normal 12 months, however, and if the Academy Awards occasionally felt more like a sociology seminar than a showbiz bash for adults who play dress up for a living, then so be it. To quote a song from Chicago, a six Oscar-winner from yesteryear, they had it coming.

In certain ways, what had been billed as a night of possible surprises turned out to be anything but. Gary Oldman, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney, and The Shape of Water were such shoo-ins for the big prizes the bookies were turning down bets.

