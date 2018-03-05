NICOLA Sturgeon’s office has dismissed suggestions that she is backtracking on her promise to give a “precise timetable” on a second independence referendum.

The First Minister told Holyrood last June that she would update MSPs on her plan in the autumn of 2018, once the outline of Brexit became clearer.

However in a weekend TV interview, she said she was increasingly worried that Brexit would still be “very vague” at that point because of its “contradictions and complexities”.

She told ITV’s Peston on Sunday: “I’ve become more and more doubtful that by the autumn of this year we’re going to be any further forward to knowing what the future relationship is than we are at the moment.”

The comments were seized on by opponents to suggest the First Minister was trying to backslide on her previous commitment.

Tory MP John Lamont said Ms Sturgeon’s new comments sounded like her kicking another referendum into the long grass, while LibDem leader Willie Rennie said: “She is desperate to use Brexit to campaign for independence but she knows she won’t win so she waffles.”

After losing a third of her MPs in last June's snap general election, Ms Sturgeon told parliament she had “reset” her plan to have a second referendum by March 2019.

She said: “At the end of the period of negotiation with the EU, which is likely to be around next autumn, when the terms of Brexit will be clearer, we will come back to Parliament to set out our judgment on the best way forward at that time, including our view on the precise timescale for offering people a choice over the country’s future.”

The First Minister’s official spokesman said the position remained unchanged.

He said: “The position remains as the First Minister previously outlined last June.”