NICOLA Sturgeon’s office has dismissed suggestions that she is backtracking on her promise to give a “precise timetable” on a second independence referendum.

The First Minister told Holyrood last June that she would update MSPs on her plan in the autumn of 2018, once the outline of Brexit became clearer.

However in a weekend TV interview, she said she was increasingly worried that Brexit would still be “very vague” at that point because of its “contradictions and complexities”.

Loading article content