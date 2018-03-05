BRITISH cycling star Sir Bradley Wiggins has vowed to fight accusations of doping saying he is the victim of an attempt to "smear" him.

A report by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) accused Mr Wiggins and his Team Sky team including Sir Dave Brailsford of "crossing an ethical line" by using drugs that are allowed under anti-doping rules to enhance performance instead of just for medical purposes.

The five-time Olympic champion and the first Briton to win the Tour de France insists he "100 per cent" did not cheat and was the subject of a "witch hunt" in the wake of the the devastating 52-page report.

The section on Wiggins' use of the corticosteroid triamcinolone and UK Anti-Doping's (UKAD) investigation into claims of wrongdoing at British Cycling and Team Sky was one of the key features of the report.

UKAD closed that investigation in November, having spent 15 months trying to establish if Britain's most decorated Olympian had been given an injection of triamcinolone by Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman at the end of the Criterium du Dauphine race in June 2011.

If he had, Wiggins would have broken anti-doping rules, as triamcinolone is only allowed in competition - which he was until midnight that day - with a therapeutic use exemption. This would result in a probable two-year ban and loss of results.

Mr Wiggins, who said that his children "get a hammering at school" which is "disgusting to witness", and that it is "a living hell" added: "Not at any time in my career did we cross the ethical line.

"This is malicious, this is someone trying to smear me."

He added: "[Cycling] is the most scrutinised sport in the world. I can't control what people are going to think but for some people, whatever you do it is not going to be enough. I just don't know any more in this sport - you are damned if you do, damned if you don't.

"The widespread effect it has had on the family is just horrific, I am having to pick up the pieces with the kids, I would not wish it on anyone."

Freeman and Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford have repeatedly denied the claims.

UK Sport have said they are considering all the recommendations made by the select committee in their explosive report into doping in sport, including a call for Team Sky and British Cycling to pay UK Anti-Doping for money spent on the Sir Bradley Wiggins Jiffy Bag investigation.

In their report the DCMS said: "UK Sport should determine an amount of compensation that should be due to UKAD from British Cycling and Team Sky, to cover the costs of an investigation that was made longer and harder by their failure to keep proper records."

UK Sport responded saying: "Protecting the integrity of sport is of the utmost priority for UK Sport — without integrity, our vision for inspiring the nation through Olympic and Paralympic success is simply not possible.

"Doping is abhorrent, stealing irreplaceable opportunities from athletes and destroying the dreams of many. We therefore must do everything in our power to root it out.

"We welcome the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's committee report on Combatting Doping in Sport and we'll consider all the findings and recommendations and will play our part in winning the war over doping in sport."

Mr Wiggins added: "I would have had more rights if I had murdered someone than in this process.

"I don't know what his [the source's] motivation is. It was completely under medical need.

"I am having to deal with the fallout; I am left in the middle trying to pick up the pieces. It is a malicious allegation made by an anonymous source."

He said the report was "based on rumour", adding: "Who are these sources? Come out. Go on record. This is serious stuff."

Speaking about the mystery ‘Jiffy bag’ package which was delivered at the Criterium du Dauphine in June 2011, Wiggins said: “The whole ‘Jiffy bag’ thing was just a shambles.”

Asked what was in the package, the 37-year-old said: “God knows. Your guess is as good as mine.

“That package, as we’ve been told in the Houses of Parliament, contained fluimucil. I had fluimucil that night.

“Whether it came out of that package or not; maybe it did, if they were short of it and they needed more brought out then maybe, yeah. I was on fluimucil that whole week.”