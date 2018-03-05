A REACTOR at a Scots power station was shut down because of increased amounts of seaweed caused by the 'beast from the east' weather conditions.

It was feared the marine algae could enter the cooling water intake system of the Torness plant in East Lothian,and resulted in a reactor power-down.

Its owner, EDF Energy, said the measure had been taken due to "an increase in seaweed levels" as a result of the weather.

After three days of reduced output, the reactor went back online on Sunday. EDF said: "We took one of the reactors at Torness power station off line on Thursday due to an increase in seaweed levels as a result of the weather conditions in the area.

"We carefully monitored the weather and the seaweed levels and returned the unit to service on Sunday.

“We know that at certain times of year particular weather conditions in this part of the Forth Estuary can lead to increased seaweed volumes which can enter the station’s cooling water intake system.

"Our staff are trained to respond in this situation, and to take the plant offline if necessary. In addition, the plant’s safety systems monitor conditions like this and will take the unit offline automatically, should levels rise beyond prescribed settings, ensuring safety at all times.”

The Torness plant, which was opened in 1988, and was scheduled to close in five years, has been affected by seaborne nuisances including jellyfish before.

A reactor was shut down due to seaweed concern two year ago, the site was closed twice in 2013 due to the algae clogging the plant’s cooling system, and jellyfish caused the plant’s units to temporarily shut down in 2011.

Two years ago EDF Energy announced it was extending the plant’s lifetime to 2030 to maintain secure electricity supplies.