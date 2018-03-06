THERESA May has come under fire for suggesting that the customs arrangements between the US and Canada could act as a model for resolving the issue of keeping an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

MPs were swift to point out that the US-Canada border was patrolled by armed guards.

Updating MPs following her Mansion House speech on Brexit the Prime Minister again insisted her government was committed to not having a hard border with Ireland following withdrawal from the EU and said: "There are many examples of different arrangements for customs around the rest of the world. Indeed, we are looking at those, including, for example, the border between the United States and Canada."

But when Labour’s Jenny Chapman, the Shadow Brexit Minister, pointed out there were "armed customs guards" at the US-Canada border, the PM insisted the UK Government was looking at arrangements "in a number of countries".

David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, has previously highlighted the operation of the frontier near the Ford plant in Detroit as an example of how cross-border trade could operate smoothly.

But Chris Leslie, the former Shadow Chancellor and a supporter of the pro-EU Open Britain group, claimed Mrs May’s US-Canada example was “deeply worrying”.

“The Prime Minister’s startling admission the US-Canada border is being looked at by the Government as a possible model for the border in Northern Ireland should be deeply concerning for all parties involved in the Brexit negotiations,” said the Nottingham MP.

“A truck crossing into the US from Canada has to send 26 different data elements to 40 different US agencies.

“The Government has repeatedly ruled out any return to a hard border on the island of Ireland, as well as any new physical infrastructure at the border but anyone who’s visited the US-Canada border will know that it’s a very hard border indeed, with customs checks, barriers and armed guards.

“Leave campaigners told us there’d be ‘no change’ to the border if we voted to leave the EU. That promise is looking less deliverable by the day,” Mr Leslie added.

Earlier, Ireland’s Leo Varadkar said he had rejected a proposal from the PM for three-way talks between the UK, Ireland and the EU to try to resolve the Irish border issue.

The Taoiseach said it was not in his country’s interests to take part in such talks and what was needed was for Downing Street to produce more detailed proposals.

"There won't be tripartite or three-way talks. What will happen is that there will be talks between the EU27 and the UK and Ireland is part of the EU27 and we're much stronger by the way as one of 27," he explained.

Mr Varadkar accepted consultations could take place between the two governments about issues that were unique to Ireland.

"We will, of course, have negotiations about what could be done to avoid a hard border but what we won't be getting into is a negotiation with the UK or a three-way negotiation. That's not in our interest and not the way that this can be concluded," he added.

However, No 10 suggested people were talking at cross purposes.

Mrs May’s spokesman explained: “What the PM set out on Friday was a proposal for discussions with the European Commission and the Irish Government on practical solutions to the border, that are not part of the formal negotiations, and we are in touch through our negotiating teams on how that could operate.

“Everyone is clear that that is not part of the formal negotiations, which have to be between the UK and the EU,” added the spokesman.

Meanwhile in Brussels, Michel Barnier said his talks with Sinn Fein leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill had been positive.

Today, the EU’s chief negotiator, who tweeted it was “essential to listen to all voices in Northern Ireland," is due to hold talks with the Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster.