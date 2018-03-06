IT was one of the most unloved buildings in Scotland, an ugly blot on the landscape whose brutalist architecture sat ill at ease with Edinburgh’s Victorian grandeur and elegance.

Few will lament the former St James Centre, which now lies in rubble after the completion of the first phase of a £1 billion programme of redevelopment which will regenerate part of the capital’s east end and change its skyline forever.

The largest development of its kind ongoing in the UK, the transformation into the St James Quarter around the flagship John Lewis store is scheduled to open in 2020 with new shops, restaurants, flats, hotels and a cinema.

Yesterday, the developers announced a significant milestone as the demolition work on the shopping centre came to an end and work began on rebuilding the new centre.

Led by the project’s main contractor, Laing O’Rourke, the construction process will see 200,000 tonnes of reinforced concrete being used to build the development, with more than 5,000 workers on site throughout the duration of the building work.

Martin Perry, project director of Edinburgh St James, said: “The start of construction marks an exciting new phase in the progress of Edinburgh St James. The next stage of the construction process will, over time, start to see buildings coming out of the ground and will allow the public to get a taste of what is to come in 2020.

“Edinburgh St James is going to be a major new landmark for the city, opening up the east end of Edinburgh and creating a truly inspiring place for people to live, shop and play. We look forward to making further announcements about progress on site ahead of the opening in 2020.”

Conceived in 1969 and completed in 1973, the old St James Centre was designed by Sir Basil Spence and was once considered groundbreaking and very much in vogue.

It received the royal seal of approval by the Queen in July 1975 when it became the new home of the Scottish Office, but the civil servants left in 1995 and the building’s reputation floundered.

Despite the chaos surrounding the demolition, John Lewis stayed put and has undergone its own £24 million revamp. However, the centrepiece of the development will be W Hotel’s controversial five-star luxury “ribbon” hotel, which has drawn criticism for its unconventional design resembling a coil of metallic ribbons.

Wrapped in a swirling bronze-coloured stainless steel coating, the 12-storey building will boast 210 rooms and a rooftop terrace with panoramic views across the city to Arthur’s Seat and be visible for miles around.

Critics have said its design is at odds with a city boasting two world heritage sites, but the design was approved by councillors in 2016 and now work will forge ahead making the design a reality.

Tim Kelly, project director of Laing O’Rourke, said: “The level of progress onsite since the former St James Shopping centre closed almost 18 months ago has been remarkable.

“We have put the local community at the heart of the development and have ensured that this is demonstrated through our continued commitment towards community engagement and a variety of local sustainability initiatives.”

When complete the 1.7 million sq ft redevelopment will comprise 850,000 sq ft of retail space, including 85 new shops and 32 food and beverage outlets and three new public squares.

Councillor Gavin Barrie, convener of the housing and economy committee, said: “This is a key milestone in the Edinburgh St James Project which, when open, will transform the city centre, deliver over 3,000 new full-time permanent jobs, and give a fantastic boost to the city’s economy.”