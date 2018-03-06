STV has been rapped by watchdogs after the f-word was broadcast during a morning screening of a drama.
The broadcaster showed a repeat of 2011 Christmas drama Fast Freddie, The Widow and Me in which one of the characters used the word “f******”.
A shocked viewer complained to the broadcasting regulator Ofcom who launched a probe into the incident.
They have now found that STV breached broadcasting guidelines by allowing the “most offensive language” to be used before the watershed.
The clip was shown on STV2 at 11.57am on December 30 last year in the one-off special which starred actor Laurence Fox as a wealthy car dealer who befriends a terminally ill teenager.
In one scene a character said: “No, just f****** bad luck.”
The complainant said they were concerned at the language during the programme at a time of day when children were available to view.
STV apologised for the error and said it was caused by a member of staff failing to order the correct version of the programme during the busy Christmas period.
In a written ruling, Ofcom said: “Ofcom received a complaint about the use of the word. The licensee apologised for any offence caused. It said that the operator on duty had been unable to locate the programme in the media library.”
STV assured Ofcom the blunder was an isolated incident and that it had reviewed its internal procedures and addressed the matter with the individual.
