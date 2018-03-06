A historic abbey will be stripped of its Victorian pews after campaigners lost an appeal to save them.

The row about the removal of pews designed by Victorian architect Sir George Gilbert Scott erupted between Bath Abbey and campaign group the Victorian Society.

In a rare two-day consistory court hearing, held in December, the Victorian Society said the benefits of removing the pews “in no way justifies the substantial harm it would cause to this listed building”.

Stackable seating will be installed to allow the floor space to be opened up for community events.

Campaigners lodged an appeal against the court ruling, but it was refused – meaning the pews can be removed after the Chancellor of the Diocese of Bath and Wells, Timothy Briden, granted permission to permanently remove the pews.

A spokesman for Bath Abbey said: “We were very pleased to learn that an application for permission to appeal against the decision regarding future seating in the abbey has been refused, enabling the abbey’s Footprint programme to now go ahead without the threat of another court hearing. This means that, once the collapsing floor has been repaired, the abbey has permission to reveal the historic floor of the abbey for the first time in 150 years and to use comfortable chairs in the main body of the church. This is a vital part of our Footprint project.”

Scott’s major restoration of Bath Abbey in 1859-74 was intended to “complete” the church as it would have been if the Reformation had not stopped its construction.

Chris Costelloe, director of the Victorian Society, said: “The Victorian Society is very disappointed by this decision. Bath Abbey is a national jewel, and the removal of the nave pews designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott will cause significant harm to its magnificent and stylistically cohesive interior.

“This harm is unnecessary, given that Bath Abbey is successful and thriving in its current form. A flawed system has failed to protect Bath’s heritage. More surprising than this is that a Heritage Lottery Fund grant is helping to pay for a proposal that will impoverish the heritage of Bath’s most important building.”

But the Bath Preservation Trust had backed the plans for the abbey.