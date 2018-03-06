HIS service during wartime gave him experience of covert missions and only divulging information on a “need to know” basis.
So it should be no surprise that 95-year-old Thomas Gilmour was able to keep quiet about being awarded one of the highest military honours by the French government.
But now the cat is out the bag, six months after the reportedly “very private” Mr Gilmour, who served as a Commando during the Second World War, was given the rank of Chevalier in “l’Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur”, in recognition of the part he played in liberating France in 1944.
The former servicemen, a tenant at Bield’s Brae Court, Linlithgow, said: “It is truly an honour to receive the medal from the French government and to be given the rank of Chevalier.
“I was only a young man of about 20 years old during my time in France. It seems like such a long time ago but the memory of it all does stay with you.
“I dedicate this medal to all the men that bravely served in France, and those who sadly lost their lives.”
Rena Kirton-Vaughan, manager at Brae Court, said: “I only found out recently about Mr Gilmour’s honour through his daughter. He is a very private person and has even kept the medal hidden away in a box.
“I know his family are extremely proud of him, as are all the team here.”
