HIS service during wartime gave him experience of covert missions and only divulging information on a “need to know” basis.

So it should be no surprise that 95-year-old Thomas Gilmour was able to keep quiet about being awarded one of the highest military honours by the French government.

But now the cat is out the bag, six months after the reportedly “very private” Mr Gilmour, who served as a Commando during the Second World War, was given the rank of Chevalier in “l’Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur”, in recognition of the part he played in liberating France in 1944.

Loading article content