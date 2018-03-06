A PROMINENT Scots Labour MP has likened Jeremy Corbyn to Theresa May on Brexit, saying the two leaders are still trying to “have their cake and eat it”.

Ian Murray, who resigned as Shadow Scottish Secretary in 2016 in protest at Mr Corbyn’s response to the Leave vote, said both were unrealistic about future relations with the EU.

The Edinburgh South MP also published research suggesting the average Scots worker would be £116 a year worse off under a hard Brexit.

It led to claims of Scottish Labour infighting ahead of a vote on whether to pursue a soft Brexit at this week’s party conference in Dundee.

Mr Corbyn backs UK membership of “a” customs union after Brexit, but not continued membership of the EU single market, as does Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.

However Mr Murray, former Scottish leader Kezia Dugdale and MEP Catherine Stihler have formed a new group, Scottish Labour for the Single Market, to agitate for the latter.

Branches in the Borders, Glasgow, Western Isles, East Kilbride, Edinburgh and Inverclyde have tabled conference motions calling for continued membership of the single market.

On BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Murray denied he and Ms Dugdale were trying to upstage Mr Leonard in his first conference as leader.

He said: “It's got absolutely nothing to do with the leadership of the UK or the Scottish Labour parties.

“It's an attempt by the grassroots of the Labour Party to come together and the tell the leadership of the Labour Party that the least worst option for the country of leaving the European Union is to stay in the single market and the customs union."

He added: “It's very difficult as the EU keeps saying to have your cake and eat it and that's what the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition seem to want to do.”

He said Mr Corbyn was "further ahead" of Mrs May on Brexit and welcomed his support for a new UK-EU customs union.

But he said the EU had made its opposition to bespoke customs union quite clear.

He said: "The single market and the customs union is quite clearly the only way you can resolve some of these issues."

Research by the Open Britain group for Mr Murray estimated a no deal Brexit, in which the UK crashed out the single market and customs union, would cut annual UK GDP by 0.5 per cent.

Mr Murray said: “Any sort of Brexit will leave families across Scotland worse off, and a ‘no deal’ Brexit could cost the average worker £116-a-year in 2020.

“As the evidence of the cost of Brexit mounts up, we all have the right to keep an open mind about whether it is the right choice for the UK.

“But at the very least, it’s imperative that the UK remains in the Single Market and Customs Union to protect jobs, oppose austerity and defend rights for workers and consumers.”

Scottish Tory deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said: “This campaign group, set up by Kezia Dugdale, is more about Scottish Labour’s internal splits than it is about facing up to the challenges and opportunities of Brexit.

“With today’s copybook exercise in doom-mongering, it’s clear that Ms Dugdale’s new career as Nicola Sturgeon’s apprentice is coming along splendidly.”

LibDem MSP Tavish Scott MSP said: “We want more of Ian Murray making a good case for the single market and less of Jeremy Corbyn. It is difficult to spot any real difference between Corbyn and Theresa May on Europe."

A Scottish Labour spokesperson called for party unity.

They said: “Richard campaigned to remain in the EU but he accepts the referendum result and the franchise of the referendum.

“There is no state which is a full member of the Single Market which is not a member of the European Union.

“In keeping with the policy laid out by Sir Keir Starmer, Labour’s Brexit spokesperson, Scottish Labour will continue to seek a deal which retains the benefits of the Single Market, and will not support a deal which does not.

"It is clear now that Scottish Labour must unite around an agenda which secures a new and progressive relationship with the EU Union and protects Scotland's devolution agreement in the UK.”