THE WORLD’S fastest diving bird, the peregrine falcon, is in decline in Scotland, according to the latest population estimate.

While breeding numbers of peregrines have almost doubled in England since 2002, the number of raptors has fallen in Scotland.

Research published in the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) journal Bird Study, estimates there are now 1,769 breeding pairs in the UK, based on analysis of a 2014 survey. The figure is 22 per cent higher than the previous peregrine survey conducted in 2002.

The rise is largely thanks to population increases in lowland areas, particularly in England, where over 125 of 500 monitored pairs now breed on man-made structures such as buildings and pylons in areas where a lack of suitable crags would previously have rendered them absent.

In East Anglia, the peregrine population increased from no pairs to an estimated 44 pairs between the two surveys. The population has also increased slightly in Northern Ireland, while it remains stable in Wales.

But the bird, which can dive at speeds of up to 200mph, has declined in Scotland, and also on the Isle of Man. In both, populations in upland regions showed the greatest declines.

Factors limiting upland peregrine populations are thought to include ongoing illegal killing and deliberate disturbance, as well as changes in food supply caused by decreased availability of prey in some upland areas.

Eileen Stuart, Head of Policy and Advice for BTO, said: “Peregrines are spectacular birds which have been closely monitored by volunteers and organisations for decades in Scotland. It’s good to see the number of Peregrines in some lowland areas increasing, but it’s disappointing to see a decline in the uplands – particularly when the UK overall picture is positive. In the northwest, there has been a longer term decline with changes to food supply and exposure to environmental pollutants likely still to be affecting these birds”.

The peregrine is a schedule one listed bird under the Wildlife and Countryside Act. Famed for their speed, they can hit 55mph even flying straight, the raptors are the fastest members of the animal kingdom.

The species suffered in the 1960s because of persecution and the impact of pesticides in the food chain, but improved protection has helped the birds expand into many urban areas.