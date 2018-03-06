THERE has been at least one benefit from one the worst winters to grip the country in recent years as billions of midges have frozen to death hibernating in the ground.

The news will be greeted with joy by the country’s tourist operators. The Scottish tourism industry is estimated to lose about £286 million-a -year because of the voracious and swarming insects.

A previous study also found that many tourists said they would not return to Scotland at the same time of year because of midges.

Loading article content