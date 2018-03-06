THERE has been at least one benefit from one the worst winters to grip the country in recent years as billions of midges have frozen to death hibernating in the ground.
The news will be greeted with joy by the country’s tourist operators. The Scottish tourism industry is estimated to lose about £286 million-a -year because of the voracious and swarming insects.
A previous study also found that many tourists said they would not return to Scotland at the same time of year because of midges.
But this winter, where temperatures have constantly plunged below zero in midge hot spots “billions” of the blood-sucking insects are thought to have frozen to death in the ground.
However Dr Alison Blackwell says it is unlikely to make much of a dent at the moment on the numbers that are set to plague the Highlands this spring onwards. Last year Dr Blackwell and her team calculated the total number of midges in the Highlands and Islands at 139 billion!
Half of them were females – only the female midge bites – but not every one of them makes it to ‘biting point.’ So the number of midges seeking a “blood meal” over the summer are around 21 billion.
She said: “The midge larvae is a few centimetres below the surface and will be nice and cosy with the snow on top of it. But in those places where the ground has frozen particularly hard it will make a difference and kill a couple of billion or so.
“But if it is similar weather in April or May - when the first hatch emerges - then it will make a big difference to the number of midges this summer.
“They are pretty adaptable in surviving all kinds of conditions as we have seen. They know how to survive.
“They’ve done it for thousands of years. They survived the last Ice Age after all.”
