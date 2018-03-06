A LIMITED edition canvas of Banksy’s ‘Girl and Balloon’ is set to sell for £200,000 this week.
The 2003 piece is one of the secretive Bristolian’s best-known works and last year took the coveted title of the nation’s favourite artwork.
Bonhams has announced it will be auctioning the canvas, which is number 17 of 25, at its Post-War and Contemporary Art sale in London tomorrow.
It is the first example to be offered at auction in more than five years and is larger than the usual canvases from the edition - measuring 50.8cm by 50.8cm as opposed to 40.5cm by 40.5cm.
The auction house, which described Girl and Balloon as “one of the most iconic images of the 21st Century”, has been given a guide price of £200,000.
It is thought to be the most desirable example thanks to its larger than average size.
Gareth Williams, departmental director, Post-War & Contemporary Art, said: “We are delighted to be offering one of Banksy’s most iconic images for sale this week – the first Girl and Balloon canvas to appear at auction since 2012. “It’s so popular that it was voted the nation’s favourite artwork in a poll last year beating heavyweights like Constable’s The Hay Wain and Turner’s The Fighting Temeraire.”
