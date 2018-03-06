AN appeal has been launched to track down a “drunken idiot” whose “appalling behaviour” led to more than 120 buffalo and six horses running free.

Workers at The Buffalo Farm and Shawsmill Stables, near Kirkcaldy, Fife have spoken of their disgust after CCTV revealed a man freeing and then kicking the animals.

The man entered the private property of Shawsmill Stables around 4.20am on Sunday morning, unbolted the stable doors letting loose six “beloved horses”.

CCTV footage at the property shows the man then kicking some of the horses as they ran onto the icy main road.

Michael Payne, 37, of the Shawsmill Stables said: “Six of our horses were let loose because of this man. When we looked at the CCTV you can see him kicking the horses after he frees them.

“One of the horses fell on the ice and has really bad gashes on its leg which the vet can’t stitch because of where it is.”

It is thought the man also opened 18 heavy steel gates at The Buffalo Farm, around two miles from the Shawsmill Stables, letting out 120 animals.

Steven Mitchell, 35, who owns The Buffalo Farm, said: “This guy has opened all of the gates and let all of the animals out and mixed the cows and buffalo together. The animals have then gone out and destroyed all of the feed supply in the yard. They could have easily ventured down to the main road and caused an accident, especially with the bad weather.

“One of the cows ended up giving birth dangerously early when it was out because of the stress of it all.

“Thankfully both mum and calf are ok, but the calf could have been trampled because of this irresponsible behaviour.”

A cash reward has now been offered for any information leading to the identification of the yob.

He is described as slim, 5ft 7in tall, wearing slim fit/skinny jeans and light coloured long sleeved jumper/top.

Shawsmill Stable posted on Facebook: “We believe that this individual was on their way home from a night out in Kirkcaldy and may have walked or been dropped by taxi along the route of Oriel Road/Old Torbain Road heading towards Cardenden and had to walk the remainder of the way home.

“It would appear they broke into Buffalo Farm first then carried on to us causing destruction and harm to animals at each place.”