Zoe Ball thanked fans for their support after completing a gruelling 71-mile cycle ride for her Sport Relief challenge.
The presenter, 47, rode from Blackpool to Halton Stadium in Widnes on Monday afternoon.
Ball, who has previously told how her boyfriend’s death led her to sign up for the challenge, posted a video on Twitter showing her looking exhausted but happy after completing the journey.
She said: “Hello guys. Thank you so much for supporting and following today. That’s the furthest I’ve ever cycled.
“I’d have to admit, the rugby players [Vikings] helped at the end… I may never leave here!
“It has been I think a good day. I can still walk at the moment!”
“Keep following, keep up the love and support, it’s amazing!” she added.
Ball will be cycling over 300 miles, in just five days, from her birthplace of Blackpool to her hometown of Brighton, to raise awareness of mental health.
The subject is close to Ball’s heart following the death of cameraman Billy Yates, who struggled with depression.
He was found dead at his home last May, aged 40.
