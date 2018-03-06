AN SNP MSP has deleted a tweet accusing a Tory MSP of trying to change the law for his personal benefit after he demanded a retraction.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin had accused Highlands landowner Sir Edward Mountain of pushing an amendment to the government's Forestry and Land Management Bill at Holyrood to protect his own interest.

Sir Edward, who convenes the Rural committee, said it was a “personal and completely unjustified insinuation”.

He said his proposal to remove compulsory purchase powers for sustainable land management and not forestry was based on extensive evidence to the committee, and had LibDem support.

Ms Martin said she had deleted the tweet in the hope the two MSPs could “move on”.