A British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon is now in a “fair” condition at a Nevada hospital, authorities have said.
Jennifer Barham, 29, had been in a critical condition since the sightseeing helicopter from Las Vegas went down on February 10 on tribal land outside Grand Canyon National Park.
A spokesman for the University Medical Centre of Southern Nevada said the 42-year-old pilot remained in a critical condition.
Loading article content
Three other British tourists aboard the helicopter were killed on the day of the crash, while two others died in hospital weeks later.
A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says the helicopter made at least two 360-degree turns before crashing.
Aviation experts say that indicates the tail rotor was not operating properly.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.