A man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand’s Best Actress Oscar after Sunday night’s Academy Awards.
The star, 60, picked up the coveted gong for her towering performance as a grieving mother in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
But the statuette was allegedly stolen during the glitzy Governors Ball after party.
Officer Rosario Herrera, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles police, said 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft.
She said Bryant was being held on 20,000 dollars (£14,500) bail on Monday morning.
The officer said Bryant had a ticket for the event.
McDormand dazzled the Oscar audience at the star-studded ceremony when she gave a powerful acceptance speech for her award.
The actress called on all the female winners and nominees to stand with her as she claimed the prize for her role.
McDormand’s publicist Simon Halls told the Associated Press: “After some brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited. They celebrated the reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out Burger.”
