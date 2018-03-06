The International Committee for the Red Cross has said it was forced to halt aid deliveries to the besieged eastern suburbs of Damascus after the security situation in the Syrian capital deteriorated while aid workers were on the ground.

Ingy Sedky, the ICRC spokeswoman in Syria, said most of the aid from a 46-truck convoy was delivered to the town of Douma in eastern Ghouta on Monday but the mission was cut short before the rest of the supplies could be unloaded.

Iyad Abdelaziz, a member of the Douma Local Council, said nine aid trucks had to leave the area after government shelling and air strikes intensified in the evening.

Monday’s shipment was the first to enter eastern Ghouta amid weeks of a crippling siege and a government assault that has killed hundreds.