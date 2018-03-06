THE Brexit minister has been told not to patronise MSPs after telling them how do their job.

Michael Russell was reprimanded by Graham Simpson, the Tory convener of Holyrood’s delegated powers committee as it was examining the SNP’s alternative Brexit Bill.

“Please don’t tell us what our job is,” Mr Simpson told Mr Russell.

The testy exchange followed Tory MSP Alison Harris raising concerns that Holyrood would only have three weeks to scrutinise the EU (Legal Continuity) Bill.

The emergency Bill is a “backstop” to transfer key EU laws into Scots law after Brexit if the Scottish and UK governments cannot agree about the distribution of devolved powers.

London and Edinburgh are currently deadlocked over how devolved powers should be treated by the EU (Withdrawal) Bill currently going through Westminster.

The UK wants 25 of the 111 powers involved to be reserved, contrary to the devolution settlement, pending the creation of UK-wide common frameworks in areas such as agriculture to protect the integrity of the UK single market.

However the Scottish Government says that would breaches a fundamental principle, and are demanding such frameworks can only be established by agreement, not imposed.

If the deadlock continues, Holyrood must pass its Brexit Bill by March 22 so that it is not overtaken and rendered redundant by the UK’s Brexit Bill.

Mr Russell said the limited timetable was “not ideal” but said the UK bore a responsibility for failing to amend the EU Withdrawal Bill in a way which respected devolution.

He said: “Looking at my diary over the next three weeks, it seems as if the committees of this parliament will be doing but scrutinising this bill, and I welcome that, as will the chamber.

“That will be very useful and important activity. So perhaps instead of talking about the lack of scrutiny it would be useful if we got down and scrutinised it.”

Ms Harris said three weeks was “simply not long enough” for such important legislation.

Mr Russell said: “Perhaps we should go on and scrutinise it. There is a choice to be made. You may not wish to scrutinise... but if you do wish to scrutinise it, I am at your disposal.”

Mr Simpson cut across Ms Harris to tell Mr Russell: “Minister, you don’t need to tell us what our job is. We know what our job is.

We’re here to scrutinise, but members are free to ask whatever they wish. So please don’t tell us what our job is.”

Ms Harris then told Mr Russell: “You launched into a speech and totally ignored what my question was. I need to bring you back to the scrutiny role.

“In the Scottish parliament, this Bill, in three weeks, does not allow us in this committee or other committees enough time to scrutinise.

“That’s my point, and I don’t appreciate the patronising response.”

Mr Russell said: “I’m not trying to patronise you, I disagree with the point. It is not a situation of the Scottish government’s making, it is a situation of the making of the UK government because it has not yet agreed on Clause 11 [of the EU Withdrawal Bill].

“I’m trying to be as helpful as we possibly can.”