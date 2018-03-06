A teenage girl and a man who had been been missing for three days are being treated in hospital after they were injured during an incident in a police vehicle.
The 45-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were found at Perth train station on Monday having been reported missing from Staffordshire on Friday.
They have now been arrested over the incident in the vehicle, which led to both being treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
They are due to appear at court in Perth once released from hospital. The case is also to be reported to Scotland's police watchdog.
Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins said: "Following an incident yesterday within a police vehicle in Perth, a 45-year-old man and 17-year-old woman have been arrested.
"Both are currently undergoing treatment at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a result of injuries sustained during the incident at Perth.
"They are expected to appear at court from custody over the coming days after being released from the hospital.
"Police Scotland has referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner."
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "As this is a Police Scotland investigation, it would not be appropriate for Staffordshire Police to make any further comment.
"However, we continue to liaise with our colleagues in Scotland."
A Police Investigations and Review Commissioner said: "We can confirm that we have received a referral from Police Scotland in relation to the serious injury of a 17-year-old woman and 45-year-old man who were being transferred in a police vehicle to Perth police office on March 5.
"Our investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further."
