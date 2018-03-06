A teenage girl and a man who had been been missing for three days are being treated in hospital after they were injured during an incident in a police vehicle.

The 45-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were found at Perth train station on Monday having been reported missing from Staffordshire on Friday.

They have now been arrested over the incident in the vehicle, which led to both being treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

