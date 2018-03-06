RUSSIA is a “malign and disruptive force," Boris Johnson has told MPs, making clear the UK would respond "robustly" to any evidence of Moscow’s involvement in the suspected poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

The Foreign Secretary was keen to stress he was not pointing fingers over the “disturbing incident” in Salisbury but noted how the case of 66-year-old Mr Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, in her 30s, had “echoes” of that of Alexander Litvinenko, who Britain believes was murdered by poisoning in 2006 by the Russian state.

The Kremlin, which has described the Skripal case as a “tragedy situation”, has denied any involvement. Its spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no-one had approached the Russian Government for help in the investigation but stressed: "Moscow is always open to co-operation."

Asked about the link being made in the media between Mr Skripal and the death of Mr Litvinenko, Mr Peskov replied: "It didn't take them long."

Mr Johnson appeared at the Commons despatch box after his Conservative colleague Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, succeeded in asking an Urgent Question on Britain’s relationship with Russia.

The Secretary of State insisted that while it was wrong to prejudge the police investigation, he told MPs that if the suspicions that this was another crime sanctioned by Moscow prove to be well-founded, then the UK Government would take “whatever measures we deem necessary to protect the lives of the people in this country, our values and our freedoms”.

He declared: “I can reassure the House that should evidence emerge that implies state responsibility, then Her Majesty's Government will respond appropriately and robustly.”

Mr Johnson continued: “I say to governments around the world that no attempt to take innocent life on UK soil will go unsanctioned or unpunished."

The Foreign Secretary stressed how Britain was in the lead across the world in the attempts to counteract a "host of malign activity" by Russia.

However, in a statement quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency, the Russian embassy in London said: "Media reporting could give rise to the impression that this is a planned action by the Russian security services, which in no way corresponds to the truth."

Earlier, Downing Street said “all relevant departments” were being kept informed of developments but stressed that this was an “ongoing investigation led by the police and is an operational matter for them”.

He added: “What's important here is that the police are able to establish the facts and that's the process that's on-going. It's a police investigation and they need to be allowed to get on with their work."

Mr Skripal and his daughter are in a critical condition in hospital after being found slumped on a bench close to The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury on Sunday. A Zizzi restaurant was "secured as a precaution".

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley, the UK's top counter-terrorism office, said his specialists were now supporting the investigation.

Local Freya Church, 27, who spotted Mr Skripal and his daughter "slumped" and "passed out" on the bench said CCTV images showing a man and a woman were "100%" the people she saw on Sunday.

The gym worker said: "She was leaning on him, slumped. She looked passed out and he was looking up doing these hand movements [gesticulating upwards with arms]. His eyes were glazed. To be honest, I thought they were just homeless."

Bill Browder, an anti-corruption campaigner who is fighting for justice following the death of his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in a Russian prison cell in 2009, said: "We don't know much, but based on the headlines from yesterday, who the person was, his relationship with the Kremlin, and the circumstances of his collapse, the first operating assumption should be that this was an assassination attempt by the Kremlin against a traitor of Russia."

Mr Browder, who was in Westminster to give evidence to a parliamentary committee on fake news, added: "It should be treated with the utmost seriousness in terms of law enforcement resources.

"Putin has publicly said that he kills traitors wherever they are in the world. Again, we don't know what exactly happened here but assuming he was poisoned, then the most likely theory to pursue would be a Kremlin assassination plot similar to Litvinenko."

Mr Browder - a leading critic of the Putin regime - said the UK authorities were now paying the price for their failure to take firm action following the killing of Mr Litvinenko.

Yuri Felshtinsky, a former associate of Mr Litvinenko, suggested the incident in Salisbury bore the hallmarks of a state-ordered assassination.

"Poisoning is the method of choice for the FSB[previously the KBG]. In the context of the Russian presidential election this has all hallmarks of a Putin assassination. He is warning anyone in the FSB never to defect as they'll be hunted down and killed,” he said.

Mr Tugendhat said that if Russian involvement were proved, then the Skripal case would amount to a further salvo in a "soft war against the UK" conducted by Mr Putin's administration.

During Commons exchanges, the Kent MP said that while it was "too soon to point fingers from Salisbury to Moscow" it was "quite clear that we are seeing a pattern in Russian behaviour".

He suggested the Putin Government’s “soft war” on the West, which included so-called fake news, required a “whole of Government response”.

The Foreign Secretary said his colleague was right in saying Russia was engaged in a "host of malign activities", adding: "It is clear that Russia, I'm afraid, is now in many respects a malign and disruptive force and the UK is in the lead across the world in trying to counteract that activity.

"I'm afraid that the events in Salisbury may very well - and again we must be very careful in what we say because it is too early to prejudge the investigation - but if the suspicions that I know on both sides of the House prove to be well-founded then it may very well be that we are forced to look again at our regime, our sanctions regime and other measures that we may seek to put in place."

His Labour Shadow Emily Thornberry said all MPs were "extremely concerned" about the Salisbury incident, adding it had "disturbing echoes of the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko".