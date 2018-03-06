A MAN who blasted a police officer with a loaded crossbow amid claims he was struggling with his father’s death has been jailed for eight years.

Christopher Hutchison shot Sergeant Stuart Morrison during chaotic scenes at his home in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire last October.

Armed officers rushed to the property after the 37 year-old was seen with the potentially deadly weapon.

Sgt Morrison fortunately escaped without any serious injury – but Hutchison still went on to set fire to his home sparking further drama.

A judge heard Hutchison was in “self destruct mode” following the death of his cancer stricken dad two days earlier.

He is now back behind bars for a further eight years after he pled guilty to charges of assault, culpable and reckless as well as wilful fire-raising.

Passing sentence yesterday (Tues) judge Lady Rae said he had pled guilty to serious crimes which put the the public and emergency services at “serious risk of injury, if not death”.

She said: “The officers were there to merely exercise their proper authority to arrest you in connection with an unrelated matter but you held them at bay for about four hours in what I would describe as siege conditions.

“Local school were placed on lockdown for safety reasons.

“You injured one officer fortunately not seriously, but it was obvious you did not care whom you might injure.”

She added: “Not satisfied with that, you set fire to your house which I am told of the potential risk to the lives of neighbours.”

It emerged Hutchison already had a lengthy criminal past with a recent jail term for hurling items – including heaters and a chest of drawers – at police.