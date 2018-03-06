THERESA May’s Government is “sleepwalking towards a constitutional crisis" with its mishandling of the flagship EU Withdrawal Bill, Scottish Labour has claimed.

Neil Findlay, the party’s Shadow Brexit Secretary at Holyrood, urged the UK and Scottish Governments to get round the table to agree a deal and reiterated his party’s demand for Nicola Sturgeon to publish the areas of dispute between London and Edinburgh.

“Two governments unable to agree a basic settlement is simply shambolic,” he declared.

“There is a clear lack of leadership on the part of the Tories; David Mundell has been banished from any discussions by the Prime Minister and Ruth Davidson has simply looked the other way while her own party tramples all over the devolution settlement.

“Labour has argued consistently that devolved powers coming back from Brussels should return to Holyrood and acknowledged there will be some areas where we will need new UK-wide agreements,” said Mr Findlay.

“However,” added the Lothian MSP, “these UK-wide frameworks must not be imposed upon the Scottish Parliament. The focus of both the Tories and the SNP must be on working together to make sure that does not happen.

“Now more than ever we need transparency in this process; the Scottish Government must now publish the areas of dispute so the Scottish public can understand why their two governments are unable to reach a compromise.”

At the weekend the First Minister made clear she would “not compromise” on what she sees as the principle of devolution; that all 111 powers and responsibilities being transferred from Brussels post Brexit should go directly to Holyrood.

She explained: “There is an issue of principle at stake that we won't compromise on because if we did, we would allow Westminster to exercise a power-grab on the responsibilities of the Scottish Parliament and I don't think any First Minister worth their salt should agree to that.”

But Whitehall has insisted it will not budge from its position of protecting the integrity of the single market. This means that before common frameworks on agriculture, fisheries and environmental protection, covering 25 of the 111 powers and responsibilities, can be agreed, it has an effective veto on Edinburgh diverging from current practice, which, it feels, could harm the UK’s single market.

A UK Government source close to the process explained: “I don’t sense us moving from our position. We have already moved a hell of a long way and we can’t move any further in the way the Scottish Government wants us to do. We’re still talking and officials are working hard to find a way through but I don’t know whether we can now bridge that gap.”

However, Ian Blackford, the Nationalist leader in the Commons, said: “Westminster has to recognise it can’t trample over the devolution settlement...Why it does not get this I do not understand because we are talking about something that is there in statute. You are talking about the Scotland Act and you can’t have a situation where they are trampling over the powers of the Parliament.”

The Highland MP warned it would “not be brilliant if Westminster is refusing to play ball…The PM in particular has to reflect on the fact she is a minority Prime Minister”.

Sir Vince Cable, the Liberal Democrat leader, told The Herald that the constitutional deadlock was “one of the several insoluble problems which Brexit has created. Ireland is the most obvious and immediate but Scotland is another. A lot of us warned about this at the time”.

Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit Minister, and David Lidington, Theresa May’s de facto deputy, will meet on Thursday at a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council but few expect a breakthrough.

However, clarity on whether or not a constitutional crisis can be avoided could come next Wednesday when the PM and FM meet face to face at a plenary session of the JMC in Downing Street.