PEOPLE living in rural communities and out-of-the-way villages say they have been left marooned by unreliable and infrequent bus services.

Those who rely on public transport say they don’t stand a chance after “lifeline” services were withdrawn or reduced by bus companies across Scotland.

More than two-thirds of those using buses to get around have expressed dissatisfaction with services according to a report.

The figures from Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) also reveal more than half of the 4,600 people surveyed believe buses are often late on both rural and urban routes.

But hardest hit were those living in the countryside, who say they have been cut off from hospitals and other vital services.

One countryside commuter said: “Not enough buses particularly in rural environment. Those who are dependent upon public transport don’t stand a chance.

“Older adults unable to attend appointments without expensive taxis.”

Another added: “We no longer have a lifeline service to our local village. The first bus leaves the village for the city centre at 9.20am making access to work, college and university impossible for a 9am start.

“The latest bus leaves the city at 2.30pm making return from work, college, university impossible.

“This also leaves a limited time span for outpatient appointments at hospital.”

It has been recently reported that the number of bus routes registered with the Traffic Commissioner has fallen by 21 per cent since 2006. Last year First Scotland withdrew entirely from the Borders, handing its routes to another operator, while services cuts in Forres, Moray, and on the Black Isle in Easter Ross sparked fury among locals. Recent research found that passengers in Scotland took an estimated 393 million journeys by bus in 2016, 83 million fewer than in 2006.

A total of 58 per cent of people who took part in the CAS survey said they feel their local service offers poor value for money, with concerns too about safety, cleanliness and the quality of fare information.

The Creating Better Journeys report, part of a Scotland-wide survey, also shows 16 per cent of respondents said they do not have a bus service to the hospital or GP.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “Public transport is a social justice issue. People deserve a bus service that is reliable, affordable and pleasant to use, yet it is clear from this research that Scotland’s buses often fail to meet these standards.

“The responses came from all parts of Scotland but there was a notably high rate from people in rural areas, where problems like bus infrequency are often more acute.

“CAS will now be meeting with bus companies, local authorities and the Scottish Government to find ways of addressing these issues. Our objective here is to create better journeys for those who rely on buses.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "This is a timely report from Citizens Advice Scotland as we approach the introduction of the Transport Bill into Parliament.

"This government is continuing to spend over £250 million a year to support our vital bus industry, allowing operators to keep fares at affordable levels and provide free bus travel to older and disabled passengers.

"We also provide support to local authorities via the block grant so that they can support necessary bus services. They spent over £50 million on bus services in 2016-17."

He added: "Additionally, the forthcoming Transport Bill will empower local authorities by providing options to improve bus services in their areas - giving them a greater choice in how to deliver a sustainable bus network for customers, be that via partnership, local franchising or even directly running their buses.

"The Transport Bill will also bring forward measures on open data to ensure that bus operators provide the information that passengers need on routes, timetables, punctuality and fares."