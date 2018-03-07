HE has gone his entire life without cutting a single hair on his head.

But now young Hamish Waddell has finally chopped his locks – to help other children suffering from hair loss.

The four-year-old’s hair was more than a foot long, but on Monday most of it came off during his first haircut.

The cutaway hair will be passed to the Little Princess Trust, a charity providing real hair wigs to children.

Hamish’s mother, Ruth Waddell, 29, said: “Hamish is precious about his hair and it took my husband and I a while to convince him that getting a haircut was a good idea.

“We explained to him he is very lucky to have hair that grows so long because there are lots of boys and girls out there who might not have any at all.

“But he absolutely loves his new haircut, his really happy with it.”

(Hamish, with his mother Ruth and Dave Martin, of Dogs Trust)

Friends and family sponsored the Glasgow youngster’s first trip to the barbers, raising £730 for the Dogs Trust.

Ms Waddell added: “He’s such a chilled out wee boy and I am beyond proud he wanted to cut his hair for these causes.

“He was very much saying he wanted to do this, he is such a selfless boy and even when I am tired, he comes up to me and stokes my hair asking if I’m ok.”

“When family and friends found out he was chopping off his locks for charity, they wanted to sponsor him so we sat down with Hamish to find out where he would like the money to go.”