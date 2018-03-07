The British Airways i360 attraction must no longer claim it is the world’s tallest moving observation tower after the advertising watchdog ruled it was “misleading”.

The Brighton structure, which was designed by the same team behind the London Eye, holds the Guinness World Record for the most slender tower with a diameter of 13ft (3.9m) at its widest point.

But it can no longer claim it is the world’s tallest moving observation tower after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a complaint that there were a number of other observational towers with moving platforms that were taller.

