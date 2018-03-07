A porn star who has said she had sex with Donald Trump has filed a law suit seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that the agreement, which prevented her from discussing the alleged sexual encounters, is “null and void and of no consequence” because Mr Trump did not personally sign it.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she wanted to go public with the details of her alleged sexual relationship with Mr Trump in the weeks leading up to the election, according to the lawsuit.

