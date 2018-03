Water companies have said most customers have had their supplies restored after burst pipes caused shortages, however some lingering issues remain five days after problems first emerged.

Ministers have announced a review into how water firms handled last week’s bad weather after thousands of homes were left without their supply.

Industry regulator Ofwat has criticised companies for their lack of preparation, support and communication with customers, saying a number of firms “appeared to have fallen well short” on forward planning “leaving some customers high and dry”.

