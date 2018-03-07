THE SNP's Mhairi Black has spoken graphically of the scale of misogynistic abuse she has faced online, reading out in Parliament the insults aimed at her which included the c-word.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP said she was regularly called a "wee boy" and told she wore her dad's suits, noting how she and her friends laughed about the scale of insults.

But speaking during a parliamentary debate on misogyny on the eve of International Women’s Day, she told MPs: "I struggle to see any joke in being systematically called a dyke, a rug-muncher, a slut, a whore, a scruffy bint.

"I've been told you can't put lipstick on a pig, let the dirty bitch each sh*t and die.

"I could soften some of this by talking about the c-word but the reality is there is no softening when you're targeted with these words and you're left reading them on my screen every day, day in, day out - she needs a kick in the c***, guttural c***, ugly c***, wee animal c***; there is no softening just how sexualised and misogynistic the abuse is," explained the Nationalist backbencher.

Ruth Davidson: SNP Government wants row with UK over Brexit powers

Ms Black, at 23 still the youngest MP at Westminster, said she received a comment from a man she had never heard of before, which said: "I've pumped some ugly birds in my time but I just wouldn't."

She went on in Westminster Hall, the second debating chamber in the Commons: "I've been assured multiple times that I don't have to worry because I am so ugly that no-one would want to rape me. All of these insults have been tailored to me because I am a woman."

Ms Black said it was not simply "a few bad anonymous people on Twitter", adding: "But it's not. This is every day common language."

She said she felt uncomfortable reading out the insults, adding: "Yet there are people who feel comfortable flinging these words around every day.

"When it goes unchallenged it becomes normalised and when it becomes normalised it creates an environment that allows women to be abused, ranging from a whole spectrum," insisted Ms Black.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon urges sex row minister Mark McDonald to quit Holyrood

The MP also referred to US President Donald Trump afte

r noting how she regularly saw men on Facebook talking about "getting pussy", adding: "Should we really actually be expecting any better, given the man sitting in the Oval Office thinks it's OK to grab a woman by the pussy and face no consequences?"

She stressed how there needed to be reflection on what happened in Parliament with the "full extent of abuse and danger" women faced on a daily basis only beginning to be realised.

"Only a few weeks ago I was physically pressed up against an MP in the voting lobby, who is accused of sexual misconduct because there's so little room.

"Now, I don't think that's normal and it's fair to say that's something maybe that we should be looking at - something we should be talking about - because I'm blessed in that I have the same right and influence as any other elected man in this place but what about all the female staff in here who don't?" added Ms Black.