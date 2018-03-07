GORDON Brown has made an extraordinary claim against Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers alleging they broke the law up to 40 times by impersonating him and hacking his phone.

The Former Prime Minister said the newspaper group – which includes The Sun, The Times and the now defunct News of the World – illegally ‘reverse engineered’ his phone for “no reason other than to discredit someone they wanted to undermine for their own reasons.”

It comes after UK ministers were accused of breaking their promise to phone hacking victims after they dropped plans for a second inquiry into media standards.

