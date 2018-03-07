GORDON Brown has made an extraordinary claim against Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers alleging they broke the law up to 40 times by impersonating him and hacking his phone.
The Former Prime Minister said the newspaper group – which includes The Sun, The Times and the now defunct News of the World – illegally ‘reverse engineered’ his phone for “no reason other than to discredit someone they wanted to undermine for their own reasons.”
It comes after UK ministers were accused of breaking their promise to phone hacking victims after they dropped plans for a second inquiry into media standards.
Sir Brian Leveson – who was appointed in 2011 to lead the first probe into press behaviour on the back of the phone-hacking scandal – said the “full truth” was still unknown.
In a statement, Mr Brown referenced new claims from self-confessed “blagger” John Ford, who told The Guardian he had carried out work for Murdoch-owned newspapers over a period of 15 years.
Mr Brown said: “According to the new evidence from John Ford - which corresponds with other information I have - there were at least 25, and up to 40, violations of the criminal law by the Murdoch group including impersonation, reverse engineering my phone and blagging, for no reason other than to discredit someone they wanted to undermine for their own reasons.
"This new evidence shows that even when under oath, what was then News International misled the Leveson Inquiry. I am now calling for police to investigate this criminal wrongdoing.”
News International and Mirror Group Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People, have paid out millions to settle claims of phone hacking since allegations emerged in 2009.
Steve Coogan, Jeffrey Archer and former England manager Kevin Keegan are among the big names to have received pay outs.
The Herald has approached News UK for comment.
