SCOTLAND’S transport minister has flagged “concerns” over the long-term sustainability of free bus passes.

Humza Yousaf made the comments ahead of the results of a wide-ranging consultation on raising the age of eligibility, due in the coming weeks.

He said an ageing population made it imperative to “find a balance” between making the scheme fair and ensuring it remains affordable.

But critics accused him of “freely admitting” a shake-up was on the way.

Free bus passes for over-60s and the disabled were introduced in 2006 under the last Labour-led administration.

Mr Yousaf said there was “concern around the longer-term sustainability” of the scheme.

He added: “We know that we have an ageing population, an ageing demographic – as most of western Europe does – and therefore we have to find a balance between making this scheme fair, realising the benefits of it, and making it sustainable in the long term.

“That’s why we’ve had the consultation. We do have to look at that sustainability.”

Appearing before a Holyrood committee, he said there had been around 3,000 responses to the Scottish Government’s call for views.

More than 1.3 million people currently benefit from Scotland-wide free bus travel – representing a third of all bus journeys made each year.

But Scottish ministers are considering raising the age of eligibility amid concerns over long-term sustainability.

Those who already have a bus pass – or become eligible for one before any changes are made – would not be affected.

Mr Yousaf said the results of the consultation would be published in the coming weeks.

He previously said the Scottish Government was “committed to providing free bus travel to older and disabled people”, but aimed to ensure that “access to the benefits of the bus pass goes to those who have greater reliance on free bus travel”.

Scottish Labour insisted they would fight any cuts to bus passes.

Rural economy spokesman Colin Smyth MSP said: “A Labour-led government introduced the free bus pass, allowing older people – particularly those in rural areas – and disabled people the freedom to travel where they choose.

“We will fight the SNP's cuts to the bus pass. The SNP has already cut £10 million from the bus pass budget and launched a consultation on changing the age limit.

“Now Humza Yousaf seems content to freely admit the SNP plan to raise the age of eligibility for the bus pass. The number of bus users is already plummeting under the SNP and raising the age of eligibility will simply cut that number further leading to more and more services being axed.

“In its 2016 manifesto the SNP promised that the bus pass would continue and said nothing about cutting it back. The SNP has absolutely no mandate to make these cuts. To do so would be a betrayal of voters' trust.

“Humza Yousaf should go and read his own 2016 manifesto and ditch his plans to cut the bus pass, which have never been endorsed by the electorate.”