IT’S EASY to see why some are smitten with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In Saudi Arabia itself many of its citizens were more than happy to see other fat-cat princes rounded up and shamed in his crackdown on corruption after MBS as he’s known, was promoted to Crown Prince in June 2017

Meanwhile as he arrives in the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, wasted no time in lauding him as the great reforming hope in a deeply conservative Islamic country with an appalling human rights record.

At the core of his attempt to transform his country lies what has been dubbed his Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at recalibrating the Saudi economy, reducing its dependence on oil and developing sectors such as health, education, tourism and entertainment.

All of these of course are areas in which British business, hungry for any post-Brexit partners has exportable expertise, hence the enthusiasm in part with which MBS’s arrival has been greeted by the UK government.

It might even be argued that Mrs May and Mr Johnson’s lauding of MBS’s reforms also provides a convenient ethical cover while Britain continues doing arms deals with Riyadh that help the prosecution of the Saudi-led war in Yemen. They provide a smokescreen too some would say for the continued human rights violations faced by Saudi women and imprisoned dissidents.

Although true popular opinion is hard to gauge in absolutist Saudi Arabia, there is no denying that many ordinary Saudis are willing to give the prince with a plan, the benefit of the doubt for now.

Seven years after the Arab Spring uprisings, chaos has resulted in some of the region’s countries affected by changes brought on in 2011. Consequently MSB’s argument for greater stability holds sway among many Saudi citizens who see him as forging a new social contract, allowing women to drive, and giving young people opportunity. That for some is far better than a failed or failing Saudi Arabia.

But as human rights activists correctly point out such minor reforms do little to address the deep-rooted restrictions that Saudi women face, while further reforms could provoke a religious backlash.

For now the jury remains out on whether MBS is good guy or bad. Riyadh has past form diplomatically when it comes to running with the hare and hunting with the hounds, its position on Islamist inspired terrorism being a point in case. Let’s not forget too that the Saudis are in the business of rolling back the influence globally of bitter rivals Iran, whatever it involves.

Only time will tell whether MBS’s Saudi Vision 2030 proves to be a historical reforming of the kingdom, or just a vehicle for an ambitious young prince to become king and rule Saudi Arabia with unchecked power.