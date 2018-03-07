The SNP has renewed its attack on the Kremlin TV channel hosting the Alex Salmond Show but warned banning the broadcaster could spark a tit-for-tat crackdown on the BBC in Russia.

Senior Nationalist MP Martin Docherty-Hughes on Wednesday slammed RT for stoking divisions on immigration and other issues after a Tory colleague called for the station to be taken off the air in the UK.

His remarks came after the channel, which Nato, the UK Government and the EU regard as the misinformation wing of President Vladimir Putin's government, came under new scrutiny following the poisonings of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.

Mr Docherty-Hughes, who has previously stressed that he speaks for his party and the Scottish Government on the issue, has previously backed the UK's tough stance on fake news and propaganda from Kremlin sources.

However, the West Dunbartonshire MP did not agree with calls made on Tuesday by the Tory Tom Tugendhat that RT, formerly Russia Today, should have its broadcasting licence revoked.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Docherty-Hughes said: "While I’m not entirely sure if banning RT would be the right course of action, there is no doubt that using platforms like this to destabilise Western institutions, and to stoke division on issues like immigration, is one plank of a Russian foreign policy that seeks to turn back the clock on international norms."

He added: "Simply, banning RT would have little effect on its already small viewership, and would lead to the potential for tit-for-tat actions against organisations like Radio Liberty or the BBC Russian service, which provide vital services to people living under Putin’s authoritarian regime.”

Last year Mr Docherty-Highes drawn a clear line between the mainstream party and its former leader's broadcasting venture. He said: "We firmly support the UK Government’s efforts in tackling Russian disinformation and propaganda."

SNP MPs, however, have largely avoided directly criticising Mr Salmond, who insists his show is independently produced and free of any Kremlin influences.

Nicola Sturgeon had previously condemned Mr Salmond's decision toto work with RT, in an unprecedented public rift with her predecessor.

Speaking last year, she said: "I am sure Alex’s show will make interesting viewing – however, his choice of channel would not have been my choice.

"Of course, Alex is not currently an elected politician and is free to do as he wishes – but had I been asked, I would have advised against RT and suggested he seek a different channel to air what I am sure will be an entertaining show.

“Neither myself nor the SNP will shy away from criticising Russian policy when we believe it is merited.”

Mr Tugendhat, meanwhile, said RT was a "hostile agent" carrying out "information warfare" on UK soil.

Mr Tugendhat, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, singled out Mr Salmond for criticism for working with the channel but stressed Labour and Tory colleagues were also doing so.

Speaking to Anna Foster on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “We are seeing now that the leader, the former leader, of one of our principal parties is taking money to appear on a show on a Russian propaganda station….

“I'm sorry to say members of my own party, members of the Labour Party, and now a particularly prominent member of the SNP is doing it.”

When asked by Ms Foster if the government should ban MPs from appearing on “that particular network”, he said: “The government actually can't ban Members of Parliament from doing anything.

"It’s one of the great joys of our system that Members of Parliament are independent – totally – from the government. “But the government doesn’t need to accord a licence to broadcast for channels.”

Asked if he would “like to see that licence revoked in the UK”. Mr Tugendhat responded: “I see absolutely no reason why we should allow information warfare to be carried out on UK soil by hostile agents.”

Western governments and political parties - particularly the SNP - have been highly critical of Russia's misinformation effort in recent years. RT and its sister organisation Sputnik have been highlighted in ongoing investigations in to Kremlin interference in elections in the US and Europe.

Mr Tugendhat said: “Fake news is just a polite way of saying information warfare – which is what the Russians have been doing. What the Russians are doing at the moment is they are conducting a 'soft war' against the West and against the United Kingdom.

"And I'm afraid it's time that we woke up and took it seriously, because this is beginning to challenge us. You know, we are seeing this time and time again.”

He continued: “I'm looking for the government to conduct a whole-of-government review on this, because it's no longer enough to look at simply a Foreign Office reaction or a Home Office reaction.

"We've got to look at the whole of Russian activity in the United Kingdom: at investments, at visa allocation, at travel restrictions and so on, and bring it all together. Because actually Russia's actions have become a soft war – as I say – against the United Kingdom, and we must address this.”

