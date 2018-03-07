SWIFT, graceless, and oblivious to appearances. Nothing characterised the rise and fall of shamed MSP Mark McDonald so much as his shambles of a resignation.

After an investigation commissioned by the SNP found that he had acted inappropriately towards women, the former Childcare Minister is now out of the SNP but still in the Scottish Parliament as a self-style “independent” MSP. One foot in, one foot out, doing the hokey-cokey with the rules and there is nothing the Parliament or his constituents can do about it for now.

Mr McDonald delivered his statement in what was meant to be a nondescript function room in an Aberdeen hotel. Burbling on about seeing a “behaviour coach” and becoming a better person, neither he, nor anyone else it seemed, had noticed a sign on the wall.

Nicola Sturgeon interview: 'Even as First Minister men try to explain politics to me'

It was meant to be jokey, in the style of one of those “You don’t have to be mad to work here, but it helps” posters. This one declared “Men to the left because women are always right.” Laugh? Where to start with the sorry saga of the MSP who refuses to do the decent thing and quit? Should taxpayers find it funny that he will return to the parliament next week and continue drawing his wages, amounting to some £200,000, until the next election in 2021?

Should we guffaw at the prospect of him continuing to sit in the chamber, Holyrood’s own Father Jack, barking the occasional word now and then (“Girls!” “Knickers!”) while everyone does their best to ignore him?

Should we smile wryly that his former party took more than three months to investigate his behaviour when any competent HR person would have taken three weeks max?

Nicola Sturgeon interview: 'Even as First Minister men try to explain politics to me'

Then again, we cannot say we were not warned. Mr McDonald began his long journey towards self-justification by declaring he was a joker, a bit of a daft laddie. Resigning from his job as a Minister last November, he said: “It has been brought to my attention that some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate – where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions.” One might call such a statement the “It’s not me, it’s you,” defence.

Amazingly, it worked. For a while. His party leader and First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, rushed to give him the softest of resignation landings. “He’s a good MSP,” she said, “and he will continue to be so”. Don’t give up the day job to be a fortune teller, Ms Sturgeon. At times like these, the FM is to be found listening to the solicitor she once was than the politician she now is. She was concerned about process, about being fair, and preserving the anonymity of those making allegations. All laudable aims, if only the process had not taken taken so long, with the party appearing to be dragged into taking action.

It was only after Mr McDonald resigned as a Minister, and after new information came to light, that SNP HQ suspended him and began an investigation. Thereafter silence descended. It went on. And on.

Meanwhile, Mr McDonald was nowhere to be seen in parliament. Even one of the Government’s own ministers was moved to admit in February that the inquiry was perhaps taking more time than it should. Transport Minister Humza Yousaf knows all about late-running; when he calls the party leadership out for tardiness it is time to take notice.

Nicola Sturgeon interview: 'Even as First Minister men try to explain politics to me'

Even now that the investigation is now complete and the outcome known, there are still many questions left hanging in the air, not least about the details of Mr McDonald’s behaviour. How can his constituents in Aberdeen Donside, and his parliamentary colleagues, consider the matter closed when they have only been given a partial picture of what happened?

Mr McDonald, for his part, clearly reckons he has done enough in resigning from his ministerial post and from the SNP, and apologising for causing “hurt and offence” to two women . Had he stuck around a bit longer on Tuesday he might have pointed out that in continuing as an MSP he is merely following precedent, as set most recently by former First Secretary of State Damian Green and ex-Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, both of whom remain MPs despite departing office under clouds.

In raising such examples, he would be correct, but that is not the same thing as being in the right. From the beginning, the case of Mr McDonald has been a lesson in how not to handle wrongdoing by elected representatives. Handing him a £7000 “resettlement grant” after he resigned as a Minister was just the rancid cherry on top. We are now in the position where Mr McDonald’s former party leader is urging him to step down as an MSP, and other parties are insisting likewise.

But that is all they can do. MSPs must abide by a code of conduct, including the stipulation that they should treat other MSPs, parliamentary staff, and MSP staff with courtesy and respect. As far as sanctions in general go, the guidance says a member can be prevented or restricted from participating in the proceedings of parliament. Ultimately, however, the Scottish Parliament has no power to force an MSP to stand down.

At Westminster, under the Recall of MPs Act, a recall petition can be triggered if, among other things, an MP is suspended from the House for ten sitting days. If at least 10% of voters sign, a by-election follows. Voters are given the final say on whether someone should continue to represent them. In Aberdeen Donside they will just have to wait.

Nicola Sturgeon interview: 'Even as First Minister men try to explain politics to me'

If Mr McDonald worked anywhere other than Holyrood it is highly likely he would now be looking for a new job instead of making arrangements for his return to Holyrood next week. Some would have the Scottish Parliament hold MSPs to higher standards. That ship has probably sailed, alas. At the very least elected representatives should be subject to the same rules as everyone else: if and when they do wrong, a meaningful and appropriate sanction should follow. Anything less is a bad joke.