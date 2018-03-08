THE “ball is in Edinburgh’s court,” Whitehall has insisted as ministers from the UK and Scottish Governments sit down once again to try to break the deadlock over the EU Withdrawal Bill.

However, no one is expecting a breakthrough before Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon face each other across the Downing Street table next week; even after that meeting the two governments could still remain as far apart as ever on what each regards as a matter of principle.

Ahead of this afternoon’s meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee when the Conservative administration’s proposed amendment to the flagship bill will be discussed, David Lidington, the Prime Minister’s de facto deputy, insisted London had already made a “considerable move” and it was now up to the governments in Edinburgh and Cardiff to “respond positively and reach agreement on this basis”.

Loading article content