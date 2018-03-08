FORMER Labour MP Tam Dalyell left a £3 million fortune, it has been revealed.

Mr Dalyell, 84, died after a short illness in January last year and left instructions for his body to be given to science for research. It was handed over to the University of Edinburgh.

The grandfather- of-four is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen, his son Gordon and daughter Moira.

Mr Dalyell became MP for West Lothian in 1962 and for Linlithgow in 1983. He stayed in parliament for 43 years, until 2005 and was by then Father of the House, a title given to the longest serving MP.

His published will reveals he left an estate valued at £2,728,857.76, which he ordered to be held for his family.

His wealth included £150,000 of personal effects and a stocks and shares portfolio, which included £276,000 in British American Tobacco, £65,000 in drinks giant Diageo, £32,000 in Tesco and £23,000 worth of shares in the Burberry clothing group.

Mr Dalyell also had a £525,000 property in London and a further £250,000 of savings in a European bank account.

The Old Etonian baronet was often a thorn in the side of both the Tories and his own Labour party. He turned his back on his aristocratic roots, despite inheriting an ancestral home known as The Binns, overlooking the River Forth in Scotland.

A former vice president of the Cambridge University Conservative Association, he later became a socialist, motivated by unemployment in Scotland and the Suez Crisis. MPs from across the political divide paid tribute to him after his death with many praising his kindness as well as passion in championing obscure but worthy causes.

More than 800 people attended a memorial service for him at St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow, West Lothian, including former Labour chancellor Lord Alistair Darling, Lord David Steel, and former Labour MP and Nato Secretary General George Robertson.

Other figures from the world of politics who attended included Denis Canavan and Liberal peer Menzies Campbell.

Mr Dalyell disliked the tag of “maverick” or rebel and preferred to be described as a dissenter.

His world view was often at odds with those in power – he pursued Margaret Thatcher over the sinking of the Argentine warship, General Belgrano and was twice expelled from the Commons for calling the then prime minister a liar.