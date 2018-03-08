A FIVE-year-old boy was caught with a knife at an Aberdeen school.
The pupil took out the blade in class and a member of staff immediately put in place the school’s incident procedure.
Police investigated but because the boy was under the age of criminal responsibility, they could not consider charging him.
Loading article content
It is understood officers are working with officials from Aberdeen City Council to support the boy’s parents, with police, social workers and senior school staff meeting to discuss what, if any, assistance they need.
Sergeant Craig Murray said: “Prevention and education are critical and I would urge parents and guardians to talk to young people about the dangers of carrying a weapon to ensure they understand and appreciate the harsh reality of what could happen.”
An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Appropriate measures were taken in line with our policies.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?