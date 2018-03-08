A FIVE-year-old boy was caught with a knife at an Aberdeen school.

The pupil took out the blade in class and a member of staff immediately put in place the school’s incident procedure.

Police investigated but because the boy was under the age of criminal responsibility, they could not consider charging him.

It is understood officers are working with officials from Aberdeen City Council to support the boy’s parents, with police, social workers and senior school staff meeting to discuss what, if any, assistance they need.

Sergeant Craig Murray said: “Prevention and education are critical and I would urge parents and guardians to talk to young people about the dangers of carrying a weapon to ensure they understand and appreciate the harsh reality of what could happen.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Appropriate measures were taken in line with our policies.”