THE Orcadian newspaper has been printed outwith Orkney for the first time since it was established in 1854, marking the beginning of a new era for the weekly publication.

The first of the papers to come from Newsquest Scotland’s Glasgow base to Orkney is on sale in the islands today.

The special 64-page edition of the newspaper launches new features, introduces new columnists, and boasts a fresh new look.

