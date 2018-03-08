THE Orcadian newspaper has been printed outwith Orkney for the first time since it was established in 1854, marking the beginning of a new era for the weekly publication.
The first of the papers to come from Newsquest Scotland’s Glasgow base to Orkney is on sale in the islands today.
The special 64-page edition of the newspaper launches new features, introduces new columnists, and boasts a fresh new look.
The physical dimensions of the newspaper have changed marginally, but it remains in the “tabloid” compact format.
The Orcadian has been printed in Kirkwall since it was first published.
Proprietors, Orkney Media Group, said that in recent years it had become increasingly difficult to source replacement parts for their press, and maintenance costs had escalated.
The firm is delighted to now be working with Newsquest Scotland, who will print the newspaper on Tuesday evenings ahead of the weekly Thursday publication date.
Director and sixth generation of the owners, James Miller, said: “The Orcadian has been in the same family since 1854 – six generations – and during that time the newspaper has strived to embrace the latest in printing techniques and technology.
“While sentimentally sad to move the printing of the paper off-island for the first time, it is undoubtedly the right decision to address the challenges of the industry and, more importantly, give our readers and advertisers a better, brighter product. Times change and we are changing to keep pace.”
The Orcadian marks 164 years this year, but in fact the roots of the firm go back much further, to 1798. when a book binding business was started.
