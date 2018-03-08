British journalists are “Russian to judgment” about the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

That at least is the groan-inducing hot take headline from RT, the main English language wing of the Kremlin’s misinformation machine.

“Britain’s mainstream media in spinning some pretty wild theories,” said the TV station’s website. “Was it the work of Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea, or someone else entirely? So far, the media have come up with a grab-bag of theories despite no confirmation of any facts from either the Russian or the UK government.”

The Russian Embassy in London – which has a Twitter feed followed avidly by Trump supporters in the US – also rubbished UK press reports. “Presumption of innocence 2.0,” it tweeted over a picture of Fleet Street reports on the poisonings. “No idea what happened, no idea why it happened, but Russians are to blame.”

RT and the Embassy might sound as if they were being perfectly reasonable. After all, the investigation in to Mr Skripal’s illness remains in its early stages, even as scientists begin to identify a mystery substance used to poison the man.

But there is a problem with their attack on Britain’s press: Russian news outlets were this week rehearsing even wilder theories than UK ones. As we reported yesterday, one major tabloid was citing an unnamed source at GRU, the Russian military intelligence service, that the British had tried to bump off Mr Skripal to discredit Russia as President Vladimir Putin faces re-election. The Brits, the source said, were good at poisons.

Not so, suggested another Russian headline: Mr Skripal, a former GRU colonel, probably poisoned himself. RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin government-owned news agency cited a retired major general in the FSB, the main successor to the KGB, saying Mr Skripal “probably” suffered from a persecution complex and had mixed up the doses of some kind of tranquilising drug.

There is scepticism among some more serious Russian commentators that the Russian state would try to kill a traitor they had handed over just a few short years ago (as a part of a spy swap). One suggested this idea –one of the theories being pursued by British authorities - was simply “funny”.

What is less humourous for many ordinary Russians, especially middle-class ones, is the long-term effect on relations with the UK and the West. “The spy affair will poison Russia”, declared online paper Gazeta.ru. Their fear: more sanctions, more economic misery and a cycle of deteriorating relations.

“In respect of Russia there is clearly already a presumption of guilt,” the paper, one of Russia’s best read, said. “This just poisons even further what are already the most toxic relations between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.”

David Leask is the chief reporter of The Herald.