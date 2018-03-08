RAISING the top rate of income tax in Scotland will generate virtually nothing because the rich will avoid paying it, the government’s independent budget advisers have revealed.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission said increasing the additional rate by a penny to 46p for those earning over £150,000 would generate barely £3m in net revenues in 2018-19.

In a report explaining its budget calculations, the Commission said that on paper the policy should add £27m, but this would be largely wiped out by “behavioural change”.

