Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel to Birmingham to attend an event encouraging young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) subjects.

Harry and Ms Markle’s trip to the Midlands falls on International Women’s Day and they will join female secondary school students taking part in a range of activities from speed networking opportunities with local businesses to a panel discussion.

Thursday’s visit is the latest leg in the regional tours the prince and his fiancee are undertaking in the run-up to their May wedding, and follows trips to Edinburgh, Nottingham, Cardiff and Brixton in south London.

Loading article content