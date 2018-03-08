MSPs are to examine how to tackle the “relentless decline” of banks in Scotland as more than a third have closed since 2010.

Small businesses and consumers are being asked to speak out on the impact the closures have had on local communities and economic growth.

The rate of decline across Scotland varies, with official figures indicating Edinburgh has seen the steepest drop in bank numbers, falling 60%, while other areas such as Aberdeenshire and Moray saw lesser drops of around at least 20%.

